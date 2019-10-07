Nike Turns an Iconic Air Max 1 Collab Into a New SB Dunk Low

The resurged popularity of the Nike Skateboarding line will continue after leaked images of a new SB Dunk Low surfaced, which draws inspiration from one of the most coveted Air Max 1 collaborations.

First shared by @nikesbornothing on Instagram, the Swoosh is reportedly revisiting its “Safari” theme featuring the classic tan-based colorway on the upper that’s combined with the signature “Safari” print on the overlays. Additional details include an orange and green-colored tongue tag with the same hues covering the lateral and medial Swooshes on the sides. Rounding out the look is a mini-Swoosh branding by the toe, which sits atop a tan midsole and a gum outsole. This wouldn’t be the first time that Nike has brought the “Safari” theme to a different silhouette. Earlier this year, the introduction of the LeBron 16 included a special “Safari” edition that featured the exact specifications of the aforementioned Dunk style.

As of now, Nike SB has yet to officially drop the release info surrounding the latest Atmos x Nike SB Dunk Low “Safari.” According to the Instagram account, fans may have to wait until March 2020 before they can get their hands on the collaborative kicks.

