Asics’ New Running Shoe Is One of Its ‘Most Important Innovations’ Ever

For two years, Asics has worked to develop a performance running shoe focused on making long-distance runs easier. And tomorrow, that sneaker will finally hit stores in limited quantities.

Its MetaRide technology was born of scientists in the brand’s Japan-based Institute of Sport Science. Asics is calling this shoe one of its “most important innovations” in its 70 years in existence. The MetaRide, according to the brand, was made to minimize movement in the ankle joint, which Asics said is the area where most energy is expended.

Asics MetaRide CREDIT: Asics

To accomplish this, the company equipped the shoe with its GuideSole technology, something Asics describes a precision-shaped curved sole that shifts body weight forward to propel runners and “give the feeling of effortless motion.” Asics also explained that it has been scientifically proven to reduce total energy loss at the ankle joint and improve fit and grip to reduce ankle movement throughout the stride without compromising stability and durability.

“We believe this new technology has the potential to disrupt the world of long-distance running. Our athletes and runners have told us that MetaRide is already transforming how they train, race, run and recover. This is just the beginning of a new era for Asics as we bring the best innovations to our fans while attracting a new generation of runners,” explained Asics president and COO Yasuhito Hirota in a statement.

And tech-savvy wearers can track runs in the shoe via the RunKeeper app. Asics said a series of five guided runs to promote variety in training and improve endurance and efficiency is available in the app.

The Asics MetaRide arrives tomorrow at Asics stores, the brand’s web store and at specialty run accounts, with a $250 retail price.

The Asics MetaRide on-foot. CREDIT: Asics

And this is not the last shoe to come from Asics with a goal of saving a runner’s energy: The brand confirmed another model will hit stores in the fall, and it will continue to produce shoes using this concept at different price points.

