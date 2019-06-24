Fila’s Ashleigh Barty Is Now the World’s No. 1 in Women’s Tennis

Ashleigh Barty took home the title at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, England on June 23.

All eyes are on Ashleigh Barty. The rising tennis star is officially ranked No.1 in the world for women’s tennis after taking home the trophy at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, England, on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Australian is a Fila athlete and has been making waves in the sport since winning the Miami Open in March. Since then, she’s won her first major at the French Open and is currently on a 12-match winning streak.

Her ascent is an impressive one, having left tennis on hiatus to play cricket when she was 18. Barty returned, however, in early 2016.

With her latest title, the athlete has taken the top spot from former No.1 Naomi Osaka and is garnering much attention. She is also the second-ever Australian woman to reach the top singles ranking.

Billie Jean King sounded off on Twitter, writing ,”With incredible versatility, perseverance, and focus, Ash Barty is an inspiration to the next generation of young players in Australia. Well done!”

Earlier this season, FN caught up with the tennis sensation following her Miami Open win, which she described as a fantastic tournament. One her biggest strength, she said, “It’s my desire to keep working hard to achieve my goals.”

As far her on-court style is concerned, Barty just needs to feel comfortable. She added, “Stability, durability and comfort [is what I look for in shoes.] Right now I wear Fila’s Axilus 2 Energized, which I am very happy with. This part of the year is always tough as I am away from home for a long time, but I enjoy playing on different surfaces and always love being back in the U.K. for the grass season.”

Next up for Barty is Wimbledon. She has since withdrawn from this week’s Nature Valley International tournament with a right arm injury, but expects to be ready for the Grand Slam.

