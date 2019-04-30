‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Meme-Inspired ‘Air Arya’ T-Shirt

Arya Stark in a still from "Game of Thrones."

The latest “Game of Thrones” episode has inspired a meme craze — and of course, someone took things to the next level with a T-shirt.

In Sunday’s “GoT” episode, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) attacks the Night King. While she has some difficulty with an initial try at killing her opponent, she ultimately defeats him.

Air Arya T-shirt. CREDIT: Rotowear

Twitter instantly drew comparisons between her superhero-like coordination and the on-court moves of NBA superstar Michael Jordan — with plenty of memes on the subject.

“I swear Arya came through like Jordan from the free throw line,” @mpifonifunny wrote.

I swear Arya came through like Jordan from the free throw line #GameofThrones #DemThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/jTsdIcILzD — Pistol Grip Chin (@mpifonifunny) April 29, 2019

“ARYA STARK JUST DID THE JORDAN IN AIR HAND SWITCH,” another post read.

ARYA STARK JUST DID THE JORDAN IN AIR HAND SWITCH pic.twitter.com/I3vRVeIaRL — Max Spelling (@haasspell11) April 29, 2019

Many thought Arya’s quick maneuver resembled Michael Jordan’s famous in-air, hand-switching layup from Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals.

Arya Stark > Michael Jordan > Lebron > Kareem….I mean…holy shit. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 29, 2019

Arya is the Jordan of our generation . We aren’t worthy — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 29, 2019

The internet’s quick reaction included the creation of a $25 Air Arya T-shirt, which features a red silhouette of the character holding a dagger (drawing inspiration from the classic silhouette of Jordan jumping with a basketball). The graphic is set against a dark gray background.

Those looking to purchase “GoT” Jordan sneakers are out of luck, as the shirt isn’t an officially merchandised product. The license for “Game of Thrones” merch is through Jordan Brand competitor Adidas.

“Game of Thrones” Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers are available for sale. The kicks released in six colorways this March, after months of teasing. You can cop a pair on Adidas.com now for $200.

