NBA Star Anthony Davis Traded to the Los Angeles Lakers

After this year’s post-season woes, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a major move.

The team surprised last night when it acquired power forward/center Anthony Davis, a longtime Nike athlete, from the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis came at a steep cost for the Lakers, who picked him up in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first round picks (including the No. 4 pick in this month’s 2019 NBA Draft), according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

AD’s move to L.A. has long been coming. Rumors began swirling of a potential trade back in January, when it was revealed Davis had met with LeBron James and requested to be traded.

James expressed his satisfaction with having AD aboard via Instagram last night, writing: “AD on da way!! @antdavis23 🤣. Let’s get it bro! Just the beginning..👑 #LakeShow.”

While Los Angeles was unable to acquire Davis in the regular season, the team was said to have major moves in sight after it missed the playoffs. Reports say the Lakers now have their eye on Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker as they look to get themselves into playoff contention for next season.

Wojnarowski reports that New Orleans’ No. 4 draft pick is on the table for other organizations to pursue. The Pelicans nabbed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 Draft Lottery — which means they’re likely to acquire Zion Williamson. A Duke freshman last year, Williamson made national news when his Nike sneaker blew out in a highly viewed match against rival North Carolina. He has yet to sign a shoe deal.

Below, watch a video from FN’s cover shoot with NBA star Steph Curry.

