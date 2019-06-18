NBA Star Anthony Davis Just Created a ‘Signature Shoe’ — But It’s Not What You Might Expect

NBA All-Star Anthony Davis unveils his "signature shoe" in collaboration with Ruffles potato chips and The Shoe Surgeon.

Anthony Davis may be adding another new line to his resumé this week.

The six-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis — whose been making headlines following Saturday’s news of his trade from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers — is flexing his fashion and creative muscles with a unique partnership that has yielded a potato-chip inspired signature sneaker.

Davis was on hand at the NBA Store in New York today to unveil his new deal with Frito-Lay chip brand Ruffles along with the shoes, The Ruffles Ridge Tops, designed by custom footwear maker The Shoe Surgeon.

The Ruffles Ridge Tops, designed by The Shoe Surgeon with creative input from NBA star Anthony Davis.

Dubbed the first-of-its-kind “Chip Deal,” the partnership sees Nike-sponsored Davis — who offered “creative design input” — take his first big dip (pun intended) into shoe making. And he’s already garnered a few unexpected lessons.

“Sometimes you have all these crazy ideas and you want to just throw it on a shoe but sometimes it doesn’t work and [they’re like] ‘you can’t put that on a shoe,’” Davis told FN. “I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating but it was the most eye-opening thing about it like ‘man, I can’t do that?’ At the end of the day, we were able to find some things that worked and drop some heat.”

Each Ruffles Ridge Tops sneaker was hand-made and feature the blue and orange colors of the original Ruffles bag and interchangeable shoelaces inspired by the shades of various Ruffles flavors. A hidden pocket with a silver lining and ribbed accent near the heel of the shoe are intended to allude to the experience of opening a Ruffles bag and the silhouette of the ridged chip. Akin to the ingredients list of most potato chip bags, on the tongue of the shoe are “Shoetrition Facts” detailing both the material and intangible elements featured on the shoe.

The Ruffles Ridge Tops, designed by The Shoe Surgeon with creative input from NBA star Anthony Davis.

Davis, who was drafted into the NBA in 2012 after a storied college career at the University of Kentucky, said his fashion sense has “evolved tremendously” in his seven years of playing professional basketball.

“When I first came in fresh out of college, I was just wearing sweat suits — then I started getting invited to all these top-notch things and I needed to have suits and kind of needed to have classier things — more grown man things,” he said. “I started to build that look and it got better and better over the years.”

Davis’ limited edition Ruffles collaboration is featured on the athlete’s “favorite Nike silhouette” the “Dunk High.”

The Ruffles Ridge Tops, designed by The Shoe Surgeon with creative input from NBA star Anthony Davis.

“I just love wearing Nike’s. It’s been instilled with me for my whole life,” Davis said. “It’s the only shoe I ever wore my entire playing career. I just felt like it was right.”