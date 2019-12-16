This New Air Jordan 3 Is Covered With Exotic Animal Prints

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 3 "Animal Instinct."

Jordan Brand is giving the classic Air Jordan 3 a premium makeover with the latest “Animal Instinct” colorway releasing this week.

The Air Jordan 3, designed in 1988, is the first-ever sneaker from the Air Jordan footwear line by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. This was the model that helped Michael Jordan win his second slam dunk contest while wearing the “White Cement” iteration and securing his first NBA MVP honors later that season.

The Air Jordan 3 “Animal Instinct.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 3 “Animal Instinct.” CREDIT: Nike

For this latest style, Jordan Brand is taking the silhouette to a whole new level by covering the upper in a predominately black faux animal fur that’s complemented with exotic animal prints including leopard, cheetah and zebra. Additional details include a breathable neoprene tongue with a contrasting red Jumpman logo, premium leather sockliner, brown heel tab, which sits atop a black and white midsole along with a gum brown outsole making a rare appearance on the silhouette. Check out a detailed look below.

The top view of the Air Jordan 3 “Animal Instinct.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 3 “Animal Instinct.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 3 “Animal Instinct.” CREDIT: Nike

The latest Air Jordan 3 “Animal Instinct” will release on the SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers on Thursday for $225.

