Andy Murray’s Made Around $100 Million From Sponsorships — Here’s How

Andy Murray may be retiring from tennis, but that doesn’t mean his days of sponsorships are over.

In fact, the tennis pro unveiled a new one on Jan. 11, teaming up with Castore. In announcing his partnership, Murray admitted that this would likely be the last sponsorship deal of his career.

“As my next kit partnership will potentially be my last one, I want to wear the very best products,” he said in a statement. At the press conference announcing his retirement, he came out in Castore product.



2019 Andy Murray of Great Britain becomes emotional as fans give a standing ovation on the first day of the2019 Australian Open on Jan. 14. CREDIT: Ella Ling/Shutterstock

The three-time Grand Slam winner said in a press conference prior to the Australian Open that chronic pain in his right hip would necessitate a retirement by year’s end. To date, he has earned more than $60 million in prize money. According to Forbes, his net worth hovers around $165, with about $100 million of that coming as the result of sponsorships.

He hopes for Wimbledon — the tennis tournament in his home country of the United Kingdom — to be his last tournament, but he said he may be forced to retire earlier due to pain.

Aside from Castore, Murray’s current partnerships include the tennis racquet maker Head and the luxury car brand Jaguar.

While the terms of the Scot’s Castore contract were not revealed, his injury may have prevented him from reaching more lucrative agreements. This summer, investment company Aberdeen Standard decided not to renew its contract with Murray amid news of his injury.

Murray had previously been partnered with Under Armour, but a four-year deal with the American athleticwear giant expired in 2018, leaving him free to explore other opportunities. His UA contract was worth a reported 15 million pounds (around $19.1 million), making it one of the biggest contracts in the world of tennis.

Andy Murray wears Under Armour tennis shoes during the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The UA deal was reached when a five-year Adidas agreement — a lucrative contract reportedly worth about $15 million — ended in 2014.

Andy Murray wears head-to-toe Adidas during the 2013 U.S. Open. CREDIT: Ella Ling/Shutterstock

Prior to teaming up with Adidas, the 31-year-old’s first apparel sponsor was Fred Perry.

Murray was defeated by Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Australian Open yesterday. The match may have been the last of his career.

Want more?

Bryce Harper & AndyMurray Have the Best Style Tips for Men

Andy Murray’s Good Taste