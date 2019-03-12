Andre Ingram Returns to Lakers on a New Contract

Andre Ingram, the 32-year-old rookie of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Andre Ingram made his debut in the NBA as a 32-year-old rookie last year. Now, the 6-foot-3 guard will be back for more on a 10-day contract with the L.A. Lakers, head coach Luke Walton announced today.

Ingram will suit up in a Lakers jersey on Tuesday in a game against Chicago Bulls.

Andre Ingram salutes the Los Angeles crowd in the Under Armour Curry 3. CREDIT: AP Images

The athlete plays on the G League’s South Bay Lakers — a minor league team affiliate where he’s spent more than 10 years before making his pro debut.

On April 10 last year, he played as a pro against the Houston Rockets, scoring 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including hitting four of five shots from 3-point range. For the game, he wore Under Armour Curry 3 sneakers.

On the official L.A. Lakers Instagram page, fans left comments supporting Ingram’s news. “Bro Andre Ingram is an amazing player he will help our team a lot @lakers give him a 1 yr contract @lakers” wrote a user.

Want more?

Halsey Cheers at Lakers Game in Hot-Pink Heels Alongside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

LeBron James Chooses Throwback-Inspired Kicks for His Los Angeles Lakers Debut

Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Is GOAT’s First Ambassador

LeBron James Signs 4-Year, $153.3 Million Deal With Lakers, Stunning the Basketball World