Converse’s New Collab Has an Avant-Garde Look With a Military Vibe

Converse has a brand-new collaboration with streetwear label Ambush that’s set to include two new sneaker styles dropping on Oct. 19.

The project features two of Converse’s most iconic silhouettes: the Converse Chuck 70 and Pro Leather. Ambush founder Yoon Ahn’s latest creation is inspired by the Extreme Cold Weather Boot, which is a rubber military style produced by Converse in the ’50s. The result is two avant-garde silhouettes that are able to handle some of the toughest weather conditions.

The first pair is a remixed Chuck 70 on a multilayer outsole that features a coconut-colored rubberized upper and matte detailing on the eyelets, a gusseted tongue for stability and insulation that’s capped off with coordinating laces for a monochromatic look. Rounding off the collection is a unique Pro Leather that was originally designed for basketball. The latest style employs a black rubberized material with a tonal 3D Converse Star Chevron logo on the sides, a gusseted tongue and matching black laces. Additional details include Ambush branding printed on the heel.

The Converse x Ambush collection will be available at Converse.com and select retailers.

The lateral side of the Ambush x Converse Chuck 70. CREDIT: Converse

The lateral side of the Ambush x Converse Pro Leather. CREDIT: Converse

