Gymnast Aly Raisman’s New Sneaker Collab Is Designed to Evoke Positive Energy

Boston-based startup York Athletics Mfg., which creates unisex stylish and functional sneakers, signed renowned gymnast Aly Raisman in May. And today, the company revealed the star athlete’s debut sneaker collab.

Raisman and York worked together to reimagine its Frank silhouette, a low-cut training style, for “The Frank by Aly Raisman” pack. The Olympic gold medalist opted to execute one look with a bold color palette, dubbed “Patchwork,” and the other with muted tones, called “Bone.”

For “Patchwork,” a primarily white shoe, Raisman employed blue, yellow and fuchsia tones throughout. She completed the shoe by including her favorite color, sky blue, on the heel tab. The other remixed look from the gymnast features a white base with a bone hue throughout the upper and on the midsole.

“As I considered design options for ‘The Frank by Aly Raisman,’ I wanted to capture a balance of peace and energy. The Frank ‘Bone’ is minimal and super versatile. Inspired by mindfulness, the simplicity is meant to serve as a reminder to take self-care moments for yourself every day, which is part of my daily routine,” Raisman said in a statement. “The energetic, playful statement shoe of the collection is the Frank ‘Patchwork,’ rallying around the theme of optimism with a bright, fun vibe.”

“The Frank by Aly Raisman” collaboration with York Athletics Mfg. CREDIT: York Athletics Mfg.

The Frank features one-piece bootie construction for easy access and removal, a breathable and lightweight engineered mesh upper and durable suede leather cages. The look was designed to be functional, with exceptional lateral and medial support, as well as stylish.

With every purchase of the collab, York is including a “Worth the Fight” sneaker bag that the brand said is modeled after a classic spike bag used by track runners. The bag features an internal zipper pocket and is executed with a black breathable four-way stretch technical woven fabric.

“The Frank by Aly Raisman” sneaker pack is available now via Yorkathleticsmfg.com and retails for $145 each.

In May, Raisman told FN that York being family owned-and-operated made signing with the brand attractive.

“What attracted me to work with the brand was the fact that they’re so family-oriented and it’s all about the community and supporting each other, which is something that’s really important to me,” Raisman told FN.

