A Pair of Classic Reebok Basketball Shoes Get New Looks — and There’s Just One Place You Can Buy Them

Pink and white Answer 5 sneaker from the Eric Emanuel x Reebok I3 collection.

Hoops fans in Chicago who love Reebok’s catalog of classic basketball sneakers will be treated to something major at ComplexCon this weekend.

At the show, the brand will release several reimagined icons available to attendees. Included in the mix is the Reebok I3 collection, which is remixed by streetwear designer Eric Emanuel, and vintage clothing company Comma’s take on an ‘80s staple shoe.

Emanuel’s I3 Collection boasts two new look Answer 5 shoes, the signature style of NBA legend Allen Iverson. One look is executed in a pink and white color palette while the other features yellow and blue hues. The lineup also features apparel and accessories inspired by the influence Iverson had on Emanuel as a kid.

The white and pink Answer 5 shoes from the Eric Emanuel x Reebok I3 collection. CREDIT: Reebok

The predominantly yellow Answer 5 from the Eric Emanuel x Reebok I3 collection. CREDIT: Reebok

Comma’s Josh Matthews remixed the BB4600 silhouette, the sneaker responsible for Reebok’s start in the sport.

The brand will also release two BB4600 colorways exclusive to the event. One look is a nod to both Chicago and Reebok’s heritage in music and the other is inspired by the brand’s booth at the event.

Joshua Matthews of Comma with the three Reebok BB4600 shoes that will be sold at ComplexCon Chicago. CREDIT: Reebok

