Allbirds Launches Weather-Resistant Wool Sneaker Styles

Allbirds is venturing into the great outdoors with its first all-climate, all-season footwear — the Mizzle Collection.

It’s the brand’s first foray into weather-resistant gear, and it’s produced without the use of synthetic materials and chemicals. Instead, it incorporates a proprietary Puzzle Guard technology that utilizes a water-repellant treatment and a breathable, water-resistant layer made with natural products.

The collection includes two styles, The Wool Runner Mizzle and The Wool Runner-up Mizzle. Both styles feature a thicker layer of ZQ-certified merino wool and a reinforced SweetFoam sole with enhanced traction. The Wool Runner-up Mizzle is the brand’s first wool high-top; it’s available in colors including Fog, Tuke Jo. Jackalberry, and Savanna Night. The Wool Runner Mizzle is a new spin on its classic Wool Runner style and comes in Natural Black, Harvest, Natural Gray, and Savanna Night.

The Runner-up retails for $135, while the Runner retails for $115. Both are available at Allbirds.com and in Allbirds retail stores in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Boston.

The launch is just one of many product additions from the company. This summer it moved into the accessories category with the addition of Sole Mates socks, the brand’s first product launch outside of footwear.

Included in the offering are the Hider, Quarters, and Tubers styles, made from Trino, a new proprietary yarn that marries the natural fibers of Allbirds’ Tree and merino materials for a breathable and absorbent sock collection.

The Tubers, a classic crew, retails for $16; Hiders, a no-show style, is $12; and Quarters is an in-between option available for $14. The socks come in six colors including Waterfall, Steel, Onyx, Sienna, Flamingo and Canary.

Want more?

Why Investors Are Still Hot for Digitally Native Brands Like Allbirds

Allbirds Drops Limited-Edition Sneakers With Jaden Smith’s Eco-Friendly Company Just

Allbirds’ New Quest for Comfort Video Game Will Have You Flying Through the ‘Land of Comfort’