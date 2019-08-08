Allbirds Adds a New Round of Colors to Its Classic Styles

Everyone knows the old fashion rule — if something is comfortable, versatile and affordable — buy it in every color.

Allbirds is one of those collectible brands. And, this week, the company is giving consumers — men, women and kids — some new limited-edition colors to add to their wardrobes, available in Wool Runner and Tree Runner styles. Included in the color offering are Savanna Dusk, Savanna Night, Savanna Dawn, Elephant Grass, Clay, Baobab and Jackalberry.

These colors might sound a bit exotic, but don’t be fooled. They easily blend into any urban terrains. And, with kids returning to school, Allbirds offers a fresh alternative to a pair of sneakers, whether they’re off to first grade or college.

Since it’s typically warm in just about every part of the country this time of year, Allbirds can be worn sockless, allowing feet to breathe. And to keep feet healthy, they are easily machine washable, extending the life of the shoe.

As eco-friendly and animal-friendly products become more and more mainstream, Allbirds is already doing its part. For its wool styles, it works with organizations that monitor standards of farming, land management and animal welfare. Its Tree Runners collection is made from responsibly grown and sustainably harvested eucalyptus pulp, that takes the form of a mesh knit upper that’s breathable.

It’s also the little things that count for the company. One recycled plastic bottle equals one pair of its laces. Even its packaging is made from 90% recycled cardboard.

For enhanced comfort, all footwear features padded insoles lined with merino wool for moisture wicking and oder reduction, and made with plant oil-based foam and sustainably grown castor beans.

