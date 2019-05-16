More Leaks of the Upcoming All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Surface

Before the all-black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 officially arrives at select retailers next month, an early look at the highly anticipated kicks have surfaced online.

Instagram user @randygalang shared an on-feet look at the “Black Non-Reflective” makeup that’s rumored to launch on June 8 for a retail price of $220.

The kicks boast an intricate design on the Primeknit upper highlighted by a transparent stripe on the lateral side. Additional details include reflective black laces, a plush Boost midsole and rubber outsole. Adding a touch of color are red accents stitched onto the heel’s pull tab. Also rumored to release alongside the shoe is the “Black Reflective,” which is rumored to drop on June 7, according to the Yeezy Mafia. For sneaker fans with smaller feet, the Yeezy Mafia has also announced that the all-black Yeezys will be available in a full family-size run.

In other related news, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Tephra” will reportedly drop on June 15 for $300.

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

Want more?

Kanye West and the Kardashians Pose in Yeezy ‘Church Merch’

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Debuts in a Beige Colorway

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Tephra’ Now Has a Release Date