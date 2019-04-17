The All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Could Be Arriving Soon

The all-black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has since created a lot of buzz on social media for the past week after rumors began to circulate that the newest colorway may be launching soon. Now, we may know how much longer fans will have to wait before they can get their hands on a pair.

Related A First Look at the Upcoming All-Black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Is an All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Dropping Soon? First Look at the 'Glow-in-the-Dark' Adidas Yeezys Everyone Will Want This Spring

According to @hanzuying on Instagram, the highly anticipated iteration could be arriving in June. As a refresher, the latest style will boast a stealthy black Primeknit upper with a stripe running across the lateral side. Adding a bit of pop is a previously unseen reflective detail on the laces along with contrasting red stitching on the heel tab. Capping off the look is a Boost cushioned midsole within the rubber tooling to provide wearers all-day comfort. Fans first got the wind of this news when the Yeezy Mafia posted a mock-up version of the upcoming release on Instagram earlier this week. The kicks appear to be a callback to the coveted “Pirate Black” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350, which is now fetching for over $800 on StockX.

While official release information surrounding the “Black” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has yet to be announced by Adidas, the newest iteration is rumored to launch on June 22 for a retail price of $220 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, at select retailers and via Yeezy Supply.

In other related news, here’s when you can cop the “Analog” Yeezy Boost 700.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Check out the video below on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

How to Get the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Analog’

A First Look at the Upcoming All-Black Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Another Colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot Is Dropping Next Week