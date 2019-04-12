A First Look at the Upcoming All-Black Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Last week, rumors regarding an all-black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 surfaced, and now sneaker fans may have their first look at the upcoming colorway.

Related 9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now 9 Must-Have All-Black Sneakers for Men Bape and Neighborhood's Adidas Originals Collab Is Releasing in the U.S. Next Week

New images of the upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 surfaced online yesterday thanks to @s.sam.group on Instagram. The popular running sneaker boasts a black and dark gray color palette seen throughout the intricate Primeknit design on the upper. Unlike the recently launched regional pack, it appears that this version will not feature a semi-translucent stripe on the lateral side. While official release info has yet to be officially confirmed by Adidas, the Instagram account has listed the stealthy iteration to arrive at select retailers sometime in June. The shoes are expected to come with a $220 price tag.

Leaks surrounding the all-black makeup first made rounds on social media last week thanks to the Yeezy Mafia by providing fans with a mock-up photo of the potential release. The shoes appear to be inspired by the coveted “Pirate Black” Yeezy Boost 350, which is now reselling for over $800 on StockX.

In other related news, the Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock” will make its debut tomorrow on Adidas.com/yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas retailers for $200.

Watch the video below to learn how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Is an All-Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Dropping Soon?

Bape and Neighborhood’s Adidas Originals Collab Is Releasing in the U.S. Next Week

Adidas Basketball Reimagines Its Stars as Superheroes With Marvel Collection