Alife Returns to Shoes With a ‘New York!’ Tribute Inspired by Newport Cigarettes

Alife is releasing its first standalone sneaker since 2012 — and it’s a fresh update on an archival silhouette.

The New York streetwear brand is bringing back its Everybody Hi style, a best-seller from 2000, which has been revamped with higher-quality materials and a more contemporary shape.

Called the Everybody Hi “NY!,” the new kicks have a green and white upper made of leather and suede, with a pronounced toe cap and an orange appliqué reading “New York!”

The inspiration for the “NY!” colorway comes from the logo of Newport cigarettes, which once came in a box featuring the same green, white and orange as the shoes. The font used for the appliqué, Cooper Black, is also taken from a vintage Newport box.

Newport cigarettes on display. CREDIT: Gene J Puskar/Shutterstock

The silhouette marks Alife’s first non-collaboration footwear since 2012, but it has a history of solo shoe projects — having debuted in the sneaker category in 2000 with styles including the original Everybody Hi. While it has taken a step away from shoes for the past seven years, the label has continued to release shoes in collaboration with other brands — teaming up with a diverse array of labels including Puma, Crocs, Timberland, Adidas and Fila.

The Everybody Hi “NY!” will be available to purchase on Alifenewyork.com and in-store on Thursday. The sneakers cost $120 and were made in “extremely limited” quantity.

