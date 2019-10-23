Alife Returns to Shoes With a ‘New York!’ Tribute Inspired by Newport Cigarettes

Alife is releasing its first standalone sneaker since 2012 — and it’s a fresh update on an archival silhouette.
The New York streetwear brand is bringing back its Everybody Hi style, a best-seller from 2000, which has been revamped with higher-quality materials and a more contemporary shape.
Called the Everybody Hi “NY!,” the new kicks have a green and white upper made of leather and suede, with a pronounced toe cap and an orange appliqué reading “New York!”
Growing up in New York, there were numerous cultural icons that resonate within the youth community, one of these would be Newport cigarettes. Not sure if it was the colors of the branding, the menthol flavor or the outlandish advertising that used to bless the pages of numerous magazines, but Newports are ingrained in NY culture. That being said, the font used throughout the history of Newport is Cooper Black, a strong, classic font. We have touched upon this reference numerous times in the past and decided that in an underground way, this represents NYC to the fullest. — @r0b1970 *available 10/24/19 in extremely limited pairs online and in-store.
The inspiration for the “NY!” colorway comes from the logo of Newport cigarettes, which once came in a box featuring the same green, white and orange as the shoes. The font used for the appliqué, Cooper Black, is also taken from a vintage Newport box.
The silhouette marks Alife’s first non-collaboration footwear since 2012, but it has a history of solo shoe projects — having debuted in the sneaker category in 2000 with styles including the original Everybody Hi. While it has taken a step away from shoes for the past seven years, the label has continued to release shoes in collaboration with other brands — teaming up with a diverse array of labels including Puma, Crocs, Timberland, Adidas and Fila.
The Everybody Hi “NY!” will be available to purchase on Alifenewyork.com and in-store on Thursday. The sneakers cost $120 and were made in “extremely limited” quantity.
