Exclusive: Alex Rodriguez Talks J-Lo’s Sneaker Collection, Wedding Shoes and More at Sneakersnstuff

Since stepping away from the baseball diamond, Alex Rodriguez has kept busy with a number of professional endeavors. And now, he’s found a way into the sneaker game.

The retired slugger visited Sneakersnstuff in New York City yesterday for a meet and greet where fans could pick up his limited-edition sneaker with burgeoning high-end brand Alma Mater. The retailer is the exclusive partner for Rodriguez’s sneaker release and stocked the baseball great’s two colorways of the brand’s Gamma style: one celebrating the World Series win in 2009 for the New York Yankees and the other honoring his 696 home run.

Rodriguez, with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side, spoke with FN at Sneakersnstuff about how to style his Alma Mater sneakers, the shoes he will wear to his wedding, staying in shape after baseball and more.

How will you style your new sneakers? What should men wear with them?

Alex Rodriguez: “They can rock them any way they want. They can wear them with pinstripes or they can wear them just like I’m rocking them now with a suit. [It could be] a white T-shirt, jeans — it doesn’t matter. I wanted a sneaker that now that I’m retired — and I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since [the New York Yankees] won the world championship — [but] I wanted to have a sneaker that makes you look younger and cooler. That’s what I was trying to do and I think we landed it.”

Why are you hosting this meet and greet at SNS?

AR: “I think it’s important to come out, we have great partners — they’re our exclusive partners right here for brick-and-mortar [and] you can get them online — but [it’s] being part of the fabric of New York, being able to touch and feel your fans and give them a chance to connect. I feel like everything we’re doing today is so much online and on the Cloud I think there’s a human element still, you still want to connect with the great fans. They’re essentially the shareholders of our businesses and also our brands.”

Who has the better sneaker collection: you or J-Lo?

AR: “My sneaker collection is actually very short, I need to improve it. But when it comes to fashion or sneakers or shoes: advantage, Ms. Lopez.”

What shoes are you going to wear to your wedding?

AR: “That’s a good question. Maybe these [Alma Mater Gamma sneakers] in patent leather. Stay tuned.”

How are you staying in shape now that you’re retired?

AR: “I do a little bit of everything. I try to eat well, I try to do a little yoga, a little lifting, a little trails. Just have fun, smile and have fun.”

Alex Rodriguez speaking with FN at his Sneakersnstuff meet-and-greet on Nov. 14. CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

Jennifer Lopez (L) joins her fiancé Alex Rodriguez at his Sneakersnstuff meet-and-greet. CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

