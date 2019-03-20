Baseball Star Alex Bregman Is Now an Adidas Athlete

Apparently pro baseball star Alex Bregman was in the mood to sign contracts yesterday.

Aside from signing a reported six-year, $100 million deal with the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Adidas announced it brought the third baseman on as a brand ambassador. Terms of the multiyear deal were not announced.

“Adidas is both an inspirational and aspirational brand. I love how they challenge the status quo, embrace and empower creativity, and how they live at the intersection of sports and culture,” Bregman said in a statement. “I want to create change in the game and showcase my personality and creativity on and off the field, so I just knew they were the perfect brand fit for me.”

According to Adidas, the product of Albuquerque, N.M., will be a staple in the brand’s marketing campaigns and will help with the creation of its baseball products.

But if you’re looking to see what he’ll be wearing on the field, you’ll have to wait. Adidas’ first images with Bregman in its gear have the cleats blurred out.

Alex Bregman with his Adidas cleats blurred out. CREDIT: Adidas

Before signing with Adidas, the All-Star and World Series champion laced up Nike cleats on the field. The 24-year-old boasts a .282 career batting average with 58 home runs and 208 RBI in three seasons with Houston.

Bregman’s deal with Adidas and the Astros comes on the heels of several other high-profile Major League Baseball stars signing contracts: Mike Trout inked a 12-year, $430 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels; Manny Machado signed for 10-years and $300 million with the San Diego Padres; and Bryce Harper accepted a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

