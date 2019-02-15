Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Iconic ‘Infrared’ Air Jordan 6 Sneaker Returns for the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared' 2019 Release
Both pairs of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 "Infrared."
CREDIT: Nike

Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 6 “Infrared” on-court at the 1991 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C. With this year’s All-Star Weekend festivities returning to North Carolina, Jordan Brand is bringing back the classic sneaker tomorrow in its original fashion that longtime sneaker fans can appreciate.

Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 'Infrared' Lateral
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 “Infrared.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 'Infrared' Medial
The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 “Infrared.”
CREDIT: Nike

Following a Kith exclusive drop that happened this month, the 2019 version of the Jordan VI shoe is executed in a smooth nubuck leather upper that’s paired with a striking red hue known as “Infrared,” seen on the tongue’s Jumpman logo, lace lock, heel tab and midsole. This iteration has been released five times but has not returned with the Nike Air branding at the heel since 2000. The look is capped off with a blue translucent outsole.

Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 'Infrared' Heel
The heel of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 “Infrared.”
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 'Infrared' Sole
The sole of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 “Infrared.”
CREDIT: Nike

The kicks will drop on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. They will come with a $200 price tag, but be quick, because this limited release is expected to sell out fast.

Fans who are attending the All-Star festivities happening this weekend can check out a full rundown of all the Nike and Jordan Brand events that will be taking place in Charlotte.

Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 'Infrared' Lateral
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 “Infrared.”
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Air Jordan 6 Retro $200
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

These Special Air Jordans Celebrate the NBA All-Star Weekend

Here Is What Nike and Jordan Brand Have Planned for the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte

This Is the Only Store Releasing the Classic Air Jordan 6 ‘Infrared’ Tomorrow

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad