The Iconic ‘Infrared’ Air Jordan 6 Sneaker Returns for the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend

Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 6 “Infrared” on-court at the 1991 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C. With this year’s All-Star Weekend festivities returning to North Carolina, Jordan Brand is bringing back the classic sneaker tomorrow in its original fashion that longtime sneaker fans can appreciate.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 “Infrared.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 “Infrared.” CREDIT: Nike

Following a Kith exclusive drop that happened this month, the 2019 version of the Jordan VI shoe is executed in a smooth nubuck leather upper that’s paired with a striking red hue known as “Infrared,” seen on the tongue’s Jumpman logo, lace lock, heel tab and midsole. This iteration has been released five times but has not returned with the Nike Air branding at the heel since 2000. The look is capped off with a blue translucent outsole.

The heel of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 “Infrared.” CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Air Jordan 6 Retro 2019 “Infrared.” CREDIT: Nike

The kicks will drop on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. They will come with a $200 price tag, but be quick, because this limited release is expected to sell out fast.

Fans who are attending the All-Star festivities happening this weekend can check out a full rundown of all the Nike and Jordan Brand events that will be taking place in Charlotte.

