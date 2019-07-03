The ‘Shattered Backboard 3.0’ Air Jordan 1 Is Available Early, But It Will Cost You $1,900

The “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 is considered to be one of the best non-original colorways to have ever released. So much so that Jordan Brand has already dropped a new 2.0 variation of the popular color scheme with a rumored 3.0 version on the way in fall.

The forthcoming “Shattered Backboard 3.0” will boast a premium patent leather upper featuring an orange and black color scheme seen on Flight Club’s Instagram account. Capping off the look is a tonal sail midsole and outsole to give the shoe a vintage look. To give the shoe some context, the “Shattered Backboard” colorway references a Nike exhibition game that Michael Jordan played in Italy in 1985 where he went up for a dunk and broke the backboard.

The highly-anticipated “Shattered Backboard 3.0” Jordan 1 is expected to release at select Jordan Brand retailers on Oct. 26. For fans who are looking to purchase the pair three months early, Flight Club is currently selling a men’s size 8.5 for a whopping $1,900. Note that the pair does not include the original box. In related news, take a closer look at Travis Scott’s upcoming Air Jordan 6 collab by clicking here.

