How to Get the ‘Shattered Backboard 3.0’ Air Jordan 1 That’s Expected to Sell Out Fast

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0."

The Air Jordan 1 model remains one of the more popular silhouettes in recent memory, and the latest style draws inspiration from an unlikely source.

Unofficially known as the “Shattered Backboard,” this latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 features new black and orange color blocking that’s given a premium crinkled textured leather upper to mimic a worn-in look. The shoe features a cream-colored midsole that gives it a vintage appearance.

The “Shattered Backboard” colorway is inspired by the colorful uniform that Michael Jordan wore during a Nike basketball exhibition game in 1985 in Italy, where he literally shattered the glass on a backboard during a dunk.

The shoe will be released Saturday on the Nike SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand stores for a retail price of $160. Fans will need to be quick to secure the sneakers because pairs are already going for upwards of $979 on the resell store Stadium Goods.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0."

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0."

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0."

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0."

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0."

