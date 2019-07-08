Your Ultimate Guide to Air Jordan Releases in 2019

Air Jordans have become one of the most iconic basketball shoes to date. Despite almost never making it off the ground (the Air Jordan 1 was actually banned by the NBA in the 80s because it featured “non-regulation” colors), the series, which honors famed ball player Michael Jordan, has grown to include twelve different models with appeal even beyond the courts. In fact, countless celebrities like rapper A$AP Rocky and model Bella Hadid consider them street style favorites.

In addition to new releases and special collaborations, Nike (who owns the Jordan brand) also frequently updates its classic Air Jordan silhouettes in new colorways — with offerings debuting each month on the SNEAKRS app.

To help you stay on top of every new launch, we’ve compiled all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about this year, all the way through February 2020. We’ll be updating this list regularly as more dates are confirmed, so make sure to keep checking back here.

July 2019 Air Jordan Release Dates

July 5 – Air Jordan 10 GS Ember Glow

July 6 – Air Jordan 5 Michigan Inspire

July 12 – Air Jordan 8 WMNS White Aqua

July 18– Air Jordan 10 Rattan

July 20 – Air Jordan 13 Lakers

July 27 – Air Jordan 12 GS Grey Pink

August 2019 Air Jordan Release Dates

Aug. 3 – Air Jordan 4 Cool Grey (2019)

Aug. 10 – Air Jordan 5 Michigan

Aug. 15 – Air Jordan 3 Tinker Black Cement

Aug. 17 – Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Obsidian University Blue

Aug. 24 – Air Jordan 12 FIBA

September 2019 Air Jordan Release Dates

Sept. 7 – Air Jordan 3 Knicks Rivals

Sept. 28 – Air Jordan 12 Game Royal

October 2019 Air Jordan Release Dates

Oct. 5 – Air Jordan 9 White Red

Oct. 19 – Air Jordan 10 Seattle Supersonics

Oct. 26 – Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Shattered Backboard 3.0

November 2019 Air Jordan Release Dates

Nov. 7– Air Jordan 8 N7

Nov. 9 – Air Jordan 12 Reverse Taxi

Nov. 16– Air Jordan 13 Island Green

Nov. 23– Air Jordan 4 What The 4

Nov. 29 – Air Jordan 1 High OG Bred 2019

December 2019 Air Jordan Release Dates

Dec. 14 – Air Jordan 11 Bred 2019

Dec. 21 – Air Jordan 12 White Grey

February 2020 Air Jordan Release Dates

Feb. 15 – Air Jordan 3 Chicago All-Star Varsity Red

