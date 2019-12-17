Here’s a Detailed Look at the Buzzy Air Jordan ‘New Beginnings’ Pack

Earlier this month, leaks began to circulate on the internet teasing that a new Nike Air Ship could be on the way. Now, the sneaker, which was originally worn by Michael Jordan and banned by the NBA, is expected to return to retailers in an upcoming Air Jordan “New Beginnings” pack in February 2020.

The online sneaker marketplace GOAT has shared new images of the pack’s Air Ship and Air Jordan 1 High styles. Prior to the Jordan 1, MJ rocked the Air Ship on the basketball courts during his rookie season in ’84. An updated version of the Jordan 1 High features a premium leather upper in a previously unreleased white and red iteration.

Both pairs will also arrive in a commemorative box that features a split design with a large Nike logo printed across the surface along with the corresponding years that each shoe made its debut in the ’80s.

The Air Jordan “New Beginnings” Pack is expected to be released at select Jordan Brand retailers for a retail price of $350, but the brand has not yet confirmed official release info.

