This Iconic Air Jordan Sneaker Makes a Highly Anticipated Return

When it comes to Michael Jordan’s signature Air Jordan models, the black and red color pairing is as original as it gets, but that isn’t the only reason why the “Bred” Air Jordan 4 is popular amongst sneaker fans.

Related Jordan Brand Unveils Special Collegiate Air Jordans for March Madness DJ Khaled Flaunts an Unreleased 'OVO' Air Jordan 4 Sample Selling for $12.5K Mark Wahlberg Is Raffling Rare Air Jordans to Fund California Wildfire Relief Efforts

One of MJ’s defining moments in his NBA career was without a doubt his go-ahead basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 1989 playoffs that cemented him as a legend in the sport. The kicks he was wearing when he hit shot: The Air Jordan 4 in black and red.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 “Bred.” CREDIT: Nike News

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4, the silhouette is returning in its original glory that longtime sneaker fans may remember. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the upper features black nubuck with breathable mesh panels on the tongue and the sides. The black, red and gray color palette covers the foam midsole including an Air unit at the heel. The classic details extend to the signature “Nike Air” branding on the heel, hangtag and the design on the box.

The heel of the Air Jordan 4 “Bred.” CREDIT: Nike News

The sole of the Air Jordan 4 “Bred.” CREDIT: Nike News

Following a surprise release on the SNKRS app yesterday, the upcoming “Bred” Jordan 4 will arrive again on May 4 at 10 a.m. ET via SNKRS in a full-size family run. The sneakers will retail for $200 in men’s sizing.

Check out the video below on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Jordan Brand Reveals Summer Sneaker Release Dates

Travis Scott’s Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Gets Delayed

Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History as First Player to Average Triple-Double Three Times in a Row