How to Get the Two New ‘Island Green’ Air Jordans Dropping Soon

Jordan Brand is adding a new color palette to both the classic Air Jordan 5 and 13.

Known as the “Island Green” color scheme, the Air Jordan 5 boasts a white tumbled leather upper that’s decorated with the pattern of palm trees and tropical foliage throughout the premium material, which is also reflective as well. Island Green accents are seen on the eyelets, tongue, side panels and outsole. The design of the Jordan 5 took inspiration from an American World War II fighter plane, including the shark-tooth details on the midsole.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Island Green.”

The Air Jordan 5 Retro “Island Green.” CREDIT: Nike

The reflective details for the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Island Green.” CREDIT: Nike

For the Air Jordan 13, the shoe is styled in a crocodile-like embossed leather upper and combined with “Island Green” for the suede heel, midsole and mudguard. The Air Jordan 13 silhouette was originally inspired by the black panther.

The Air Jordan 13 Retro “Island Green.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 13 Retro “Island Green.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 13 Retro “Island Green.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 13 Retro will be the first of the bunch to be released on Saturday, while the Air Jordan 5 will be available on Nov. 11. Each pair will launch via the SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand locations. Retail pricing is set at $200 and $225, respectively.

