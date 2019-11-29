Some of the Best Air Jordans of the Year Will Hit Stores After Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may offer the best deals on sneakers, but if you’re looking for sought-after Air Jordans that will sell out even if they’re not discounted, December will be a promising month.

Jordan Brand will release a pair of must-have classic shoes on Dec. 2. Included in the day’s releases is the Air Jordan 12 in “White/Dark Grey” colorway, which will retail for $190. Also, the Air Jordan 14 “Quilted” will drop, a predominantly black sneaker with red detailing. The shoe will come with a $200 price tag. Both sneakers will be available on the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Air Jordan 14 “Quilted.” CREDIT: Nike

On Dec. 7, the company will deliver two more looks that sneakerheads are sure to love. The Air Jordan 1 High “Zoom Fearless,” which features a full-length Zoom Air cushioning unit and a reflective iridescent upper, will retail for $175 and arrive via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. And the Air Jordan 14 “Doernbecher Freestyle,” which was designed by Doernbecher Children’s Hospital patient Ethan Ellis and inspired by his love of his favorite college team, the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs, is also scheduled to arrive. Men’s sizing will sell for $200 and big kids’ will come with a $150 price tag. The sneaker will hit the SNKRS app at 11 a.m. ET.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Zoom Fearless.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 14 “Doernbecher Freestyle.” CREDIT: Nike

Arguably the month’s hottest release will take place Dec. 14. The Air Jordan 11 “Black/Red” (also referred to as “Bred”) drops via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $220. The predominantly black shoe features a white midsole, red outsole and red details throughout.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Bred.” CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Media Personality Scottie Beam Professes Her Love for Jordans and Supporting Collabs Designed by Women

Is This Virgil Abloh’s Next Air Jordan Collaboration?

This Air Jordan 4 Combines Four Classic Colorways In One Shoe