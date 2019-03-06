Jordan Brand Goes Back to the ’90s With New Sneakers That Remix Its Retro ‘Dream It, Do It’ Ad Campaign

Jordan Brand will be turning back the clock this weekend with a brand new iteration of the Air Jordan 9 inspired by a vintage advertising campaign.

The retro-inspired “Flight Nostalgia” Jordan 9 is presented with a premium black leather upper as its base. Further echoing ’90s vibes are bold teal suede mudguards along with vibrant yellow and purple accents on the heel counter.

The medial side of the Air Jordan 9 Retro “Flight Nostalgia.” CREDIT: Nike

Emblazoned on the front of the tongue is the classic “Dream It, Do It” slogan the brand used in an advertisement back in the mid-’90s. Additional details include Jordan’s “23” basketball jersey number stitched onto the heel along with a pull tab boasting a Jumpman logo underneath. Capping off the look is a black midsole with a white outsole.

The heel of the Air Jordan 9 “Flight Nostalgia.” CREDIT: Nike

Back in the ’90s, Jordan Brand put its own spin on adopting a slogan for the brand similar to Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” with its “Dream It, Do It” featured as an apparel collection. The Air Jordan 9 never made an appearance on the basketball court for Michael Jordan due to his first of three retirements from the NBA.

The sole of the Air Jordan 9 Retro “Flight Nostalgia.” CREDIT: Nike

The “Flight Nostalgia” Air Jordan 9 will release this Saturday via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The kicks will retail for $190.

