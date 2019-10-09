Travis Scott’s Highly-Anticipated Air Jordan 6 May Finally Be Releasing This Week

Travis Scott’s next Air Jordan collaboration is officially releasing this week after rumors were swirling last summer.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, fans of the Houston rapper may finally get their hands on his Air Jordan 6 collaboration on Friday with locations including Sneakersnstuff currently hosting a raffle for its launch. The collab isn’t just limited to just men’s sizes either; they will also be available in grade school, pre-school, and toddler sizing, according to the social media account. As a refresher, this special Jordan 6 model is executed in a tonal olive-colored suede upper that’s contrasted by eye-catching “Infrared” accents on the tongue, lace lock and the heel’s “Cactus Jack” embroidery. The shoe’s standout feature is its glow-in-the-dark elements on the outsole’s translucent pods. The kicks are also expected to be joined by a collection of apparel pieces that include two T-shirts and a pair of shorts.

Prior to this release, Scott and Jordan Brand collaborated on three sneaker releases that included the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 4, as well as a unique version of the classic Air Jordan 1.

