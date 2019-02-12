These Special Air Jordans Celebrate the NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend has finally arrived. To celebrate, sneaker retailer Social Status has teamed up with Jordan Brand to release an exclusive collaboration featuring the Air Jordan 6.

The last time the NBA All-Star Game was played in the city of Charlotte, N.C., was in 1991 when Michael Jordan wore the “Infrared” Jordan 6 during the game. Paying tribute to the signature model he wore on-court, the Social Status x Jordan 6 will feature a premium construction that’s inspired by MJ’s lesser-known “Black Cat” nickname.

The upper consists of black pony hair that’s paired with subtle snakeskin details seen underneath. Adding a bit of color to the kicks are vibrant purple accents covering the Jumpman branding on the tongue as well as on the heel tab and on the midsole.

The shoes will be releasing in-store Thursday at the newly renovated Charlotte location on 1519 Central Ave. on a first come, first served basis at a retail price of $250. The kicks will also be dropping online on Thursday before releasing again via the SNKRS app on Feb. 21.

Check out what else Nike and Jordan Brand have planned for this week’s NBA All-Star Weekend here.

Want more?

This Is the Only Store Releasing the Classic Air Jordan 6 ‘Infrared’ Tomorrow

Travis Scott Hits the Stage at the Super Bowl in Unreleased Jordan 6s

Here Is What Nike and Jordan Brand Have Planned for the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte