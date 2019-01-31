This Is the Only Store Releasing the Classic Air Jordan 6 ‘Infrared’ Tomorrow

When it comes to Jordan Brand sneakers, only a select few like the classic Air Jordan 6 “Infrared” can generate an enormous amount of buzz every time they are announced to release again. This is all thanks to the legacy Michael Jordan left behind when he was playing in the NBA, which includes capturing his first-ever championship with the Chicago Bulls in ’91 while wearing his signature Air Jordan 6 shoe.

Making its highly anticipated return is the 2019 version of the “Infrared” Jordan 6, releasing exclusively in New York at Kith’s Manhattan flagship store tomorrow, retailing for $200. The kicks will have another release on Feb. 16 during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Check out the rest of the lookbook by Kith here.

The 2019 version of the Air Jordan 6 “Infrared.” CREDIT: Justin Bridges for Kith

The latest drop will feature all of the signature details fans have been accustomed to seeing with past model releases. The mid-top upper incorporates an all-black colorway on the nubuck material, nylon tongue and on the heel’s pull tab. Adding color to the stealthy look are eye-catching red accents found on the tongue’s Jumpman branding, lace lock and on Nike’s Zoom Air cushioning on the midsole and translucent outsole. This 2019 version will be the first time since the release back in 2000 to incorporate the fan-favorite Nike Air branding embroidery on the heel.

Alongside the debut is a collection of apparel that blends retro styling with the latest modern tech, which will include a retro-inspired nylon windbreaker, basketball shorts, fleece hoodies, and a waterproof Gore-Tex rain jacket.

