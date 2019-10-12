This Buzzy ‘Island Green’ Air Jordan 5 Is Rumored to Release Next Month

With the “Island Green” Air Jordan 13 already rumored to be arriving next month, it appears that an Air Jordan 5 is set to release in a similar fashion.

The latest offering features a new white-based leather upper that’s covered in subtle markings throughout the entirety of the premium material that reflects when light hits the shoe. Giving the shoes a bit of pop is the eye-catching “Island Green” hue covering the tongue, eyelets and the netting on the sides. Finishing off the look is a stealthy black midsole along with an “Island Green” outsole. Thanks to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, below is an official look at the colorful kicks.

Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s at the time of the first shoe’s release, and the refresh isn’t executed in the traditional red and black colorway inspired by his Chicago Bulls team.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release surrounding the latest “Island Green” Air Jordan 5, but it’s rumored to release on Nov. 11 at select Jordan Brand stockists for a retail price of $225.

In related news, a souped-up version of the classic Air Jordan 4 is also expected to launch this holiday season in a new “Loyal Blue” color scheme.

