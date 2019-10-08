Jordan Brand Updates the Classic Air Jordan 4 Just in Time For the Winter Season

This brand new iteration of the Air Jordan 4 isn’t the typical version that fans are accustomed to, but it has been upgraded to handle all of the weather elements that come with winter.

Jordan Brand has delivered winterized iterations of its retro line in the past, including an Air Jordan 9 boot and the Air Jordan 12 “Winter” that featured enhanced materials. The same concept will apply to this forthcoming “Loyal Blue” Air Jordan 4 WNTR as well. The latest style is decorated with an eye-catching blue upper while the traditional mesh panels on the sides have been replaced by a more durable canvas material that’s also featured on the tongue. Additional tweaks include a plush fleece sockliner in red and black. Capping off the look is a black midsole along with a gray outsole.

An official release date surrounding the upcoming “Loyal Blue” Air Jordan 4 WNTR has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand, but the pair is rumored to release Dec. 2 on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers for $200.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro WNTR “Loyal Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 Retro WNTR “Loyal Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Air Jordan 4 Retro WNTR “Loyal Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 4 Retro WNTR “Loyal Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 4 Retro WNTR “Loyal Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

