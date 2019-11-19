This Air Jordan 4 Combines Four Classic Colorways In One Shoe

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 Retro SE "What The."

Jordan Brand is continuing the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Air Jordan 4 into the holiday season. The latest party treat? A new “What The” mashup style that arrives this week.

The legacy of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball model began in 1989 when Nike released what are now recognized as the four original colorways of the Jordan 4: “Cement Grey,” “Military Blue,” “Bred” and “Fire Red.” The upcoming “What The” design is executed with a white-based leather upper that’s paired with eyelets, mesh panels, tongues and heel counters that are each derived from the four color schemes. Finishing off the look is a midsole featuring Air-cushioned units on the forefoot and heel for maximum comfort. Check out an official look below.

Nike’s much-hyped “What The” series was made famous by the coveted Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Dunk,” which was first released in 2007 and is currently reselling on the secondary market for more than $6,000. Since then, both Jordan Brand and Nike have been experimenting with the mashup concept across various models, with this Air Jordan 4 being the latest.

Fans can expect the new Air Jordan 4 Retro “What The” to release on Nov. 23 on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200.

