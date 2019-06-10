The Coveted ‘Cool Gray’ Air Jordan 4 Is Rumored to Return in August

Following last week’s surprising re-release of the “Raptors” Air Jordan 4, fans of the model will have more to look forward to this summer, including the return of the classic Air Jordan 4 in the “Cool Gray” colorway.
A first look of the highly anticipated shoe comes courtesy of @hanzuying on Instagram. The 2019 version of the Air Jordan 4 “Cool Gray” stays true to its original 2004 release, covering the upper with a tonal gray tone contrasted by black eye stays, charcoal-colored sock liner and laces.
Keeping with the monochromatic color palette is a simple white midsole combined with a black outsole. Adding a touch of color are yellow accents through the tongue’s “Flight” branding as well as a metallic silver Jumpman branding on the heel counter.
View this post on Instagram
First look at the Air Jordan 4 “Cool Grey” Style Code: 308497-007 Release Date: August 3rd ,2019 Price:$190 Thought? . . . . . #airjordan4 #airjordans #airjordan1 #airjordan #fashion #streetstyle #newyork #jordan #jordan1club #sbdunks #nike #nikeshoes #nikesb #sneakers #sneakerhead #sneakernews #hanzuying #sneakerdaily #sneakerfiles #sneakersaddict #sneakercollection #kicks #kicksonfire
Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the official release surrounding the 2019 “Cool Gray” Air Jordan 4. According to the caption, the coveted kicks will arrive on Aug. 3 for a retail price of $190. The shoes are also rumored to be fairly limited with 146,000 pairs available worldwide.
View this post on Instagram
Air Jordan 4 Cool Grey Style Code:308497-007 Release Date:August 3,2019 Price:$190 146,000pairs worldwide. Cop or Drop? . . . http://fzbohui.x.yupoo.com . #airjordan4 #airjordans #airjordan1 #airjordan #fashion #streetstyle #newyork #jordan #jordan1club #sbdunks #nike #nikeshoes #nikesb #sneakers #sneakerhead #sneakernews #hanzuying #sneakerdaily #sneakerfiles #sneakersaddict #sneakercollection #kicks #kicksonfire
Watch FN’s video on how to effectively clean your kicks.
Want more?
Toronto Raptors Super-Fan Drake Subtly Supports the Team With His Casual Club Style in Sweatsuit & Nike Sneakers
Nike Celebrates Toronto Raptors’ NBA Finals Appearance With Surprise Re-Release of Jordan 4 Raptors
A Nike Air Max-Inspired Air Jordan 4 Is Rumored to Release for Air Max Day 2020