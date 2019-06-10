The Coveted ‘Cool Gray’ Air Jordan 4 Is Rumored to Return in August

Following last week’s surprising re-release of the “Raptors” Air Jordan 4, fans of the model will have more to look forward to this summer, including the return of the classic Air Jordan 4 in the “Cool Gray” colorway.

A first look of the highly anticipated shoe comes courtesy of @hanzuying on Instagram. The 2019 version of the Air Jordan 4 “Cool Gray” stays true to its original 2004 release, covering the upper with a tonal gray tone contrasted by black eye stays, charcoal-colored sock liner and laces.

Keeping with the monochromatic color palette is a simple white midsole combined with a black outsole. Adding a touch of color are yellow accents through the tongue’s “Flight” branding as well as a metallic silver Jumpman branding on the heel counter.

Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the official release surrounding the 2019 “Cool Gray” Air Jordan 4. According to the caption, the coveted kicks will arrive on Aug. 3 for a retail price of $190. The shoes are also rumored to be fairly limited with 146,000 pairs available worldwide.

