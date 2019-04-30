Air Jordan Fans Want This ‘Dumb’ and ‘Corny’ Sneaker Ad to Disappear — and Twitter Is Not Happy

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 "Bred."

Jordan Brand sneakers may fly off the shelves, but the company’s latest commercial has some fans less than impressed.

The ad promotes the Air Jordan IV “Bred,” which releases this weekend.

“Bread has iron. Mike had an iron will. Iron carries oxygen. Oxygen energizes,” the voiceover says, making a play on the words “bread” and “bred.” “And this Bred has energy.”

Social media users wasted no time in roasting the commercial on Twitter, with no shortage of memes and stingy commentary.

“Take this ad down,” one wrote, adding a series of poop emojis to the end of the tweet.

Take this ad down it’s 💩💩💩 — James $tewart (@jjstew9023) April 29, 2019

“Whoever’s idea it was for this video I’m sorry but fire em,” @Drainages commented.

Whoever’s idea it was for this video I’m sorry but fire em — .Alex. (@Drainages) April 29, 2019

“This s*** was dumb,” another tweet read. “’Bred’ & ‘bread’ not even the same.” The tweeter emphasized their point with some laughing-crying emojis and a facepalm one.

This shit was dumb 😂😂 “bred” & “bread” not even the same 🤦🏾‍♂️ — 尺の刀刀ﾉ乇 (@DatGaBoii) April 29, 2019

One succinct commenter simply shared a GIF of a computer being shut closed.

“Mankind… lives on bread” pic.twitter.com/NRv9wVfv39 — lifelong dallas stars fan man (@HighArcingThree) April 29, 2019

Many called the spot, corny, including @yanyanstweets, who wrote: “Womp womp…corn bread with extra [corn emoji].”

Womp womp…corn bread with extra 🌽 — Christian Del Rosario (@yanyanstweets) April 29, 2019

While the video didn’t seem to land with most social media users, sneakerheads said it didn’t take away from their love of the brand.

“Man y’all really pandering to the morons with this ad,” @kicks_n_pups wrote. “I love and have the 2019 version but come on this ad is terrible.”

Man y’all really pandering to the morons with this ad.

I love and have the 2019 version but come on this ad is terrible — Mike in American Rad (@kicks_n_pups) April 29, 2019

“Vid is a lil corny but still my GRAIL,” @ChefTony79 wrote.

Vid is a lil corny but still my GRAIL — KLUTCHMAN SNKRS (@ChefTony79) April 29, 2019

In celebration of the shoe’s 30th anniversary, it’s re-releasing on May 4, with a price point of $200.

