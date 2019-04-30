Air Jordan Fans Want This ‘Dumb’ and ‘Corny’ Sneaker Ad to Disappear — and Twitter Is Not Happy

Jordan Brand sneakers may fly off the shelves, but the company’s latest commercial has some fans less than impressed.
The ad promotes the Air Jordan IV “Bred,” which releases this weekend.
“Bread has iron. Mike had an iron will. Iron carries oxygen. Oxygen energizes,” the voiceover says, making a play on the words “bread” and “bred.” “And this Bred has energy.”
Social media users wasted no time in roasting the commercial on Twitter, with no shortage of memes and stingy commentary.
“Take this ad down,” one wrote, adding a series of poop emojis to the end of the tweet.
“Whoever’s idea it was for this video I’m sorry but fire em,” @Drainages commented.
“This s*** was dumb,” another tweet read. “’Bred’ & ‘bread’ not even the same.” The tweeter emphasized their point with some laughing-crying emojis and a facepalm one.
One succinct commenter simply shared a GIF of a computer being shut closed.
Many called the spot, corny, including @yanyanstweets, who wrote: “Womp womp…corn bread with extra [corn emoji].”
While the video didn’t seem to land with most social media users, sneakerheads said it didn’t take away from their love of the brand.
“Man y’all really pandering to the morons with this ad,” @kicks_n_pups wrote. “I love and have the 2019 version but come on this ad is terrible.”
“Vid is a lil corny but still my GRAIL,” @ChefTony79 wrote.
In celebration of the shoe’s 30th anniversary, it’s re-releasing on May 4, with a price point of $200.
