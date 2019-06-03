A Nike Air Max-Inspired Air Jordan 4 Is Rumored to Release for Air Max Day 2020

While the year is still young, news of a potential Nike Air Max-inspired Air Jordan 4 that’s rumored to release next year has already surfaced online.

According to @sneakerfiles on Instagram, the classic “Neon” Air Max 95 will be the latest inspiration for the popular Air Jordan model. While leaked images have yet to surface, Instagram user @zsneakerheadz has provided fans with a mock-up photo teasing what they can expect to arrive in March. Initial leaks show that the kicks will boast a bevy of gray hues on the upper paired with eye-catching neon green accents on the tongue, eyestay, heel tab and in the midsole’s Air unit.

If the rumors hold true, this won’t be the first time that an Air Jordan model takes inspiration from an Air Max sneaker. In March, fans were treated to the release of the Air Jordan 3 Tinker “Air Max 1.”

According to the photo’s caption, the kicks are expected to launch in March 2020 during Nike’s Air Max Month, but that information has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

Want more?

Nike Celebrates Toronto Raptors’ NBA Finals Appearance With Surprise Re-Release of Jordan 4 Raptors

The Newest Air Jordan Sneakers Are Only Available on Fortnite

Supreme x Air Jordan’s Latest Collab Is Coming Soon