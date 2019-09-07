Jordan Brand Reveals the Air Jordan 34

Jordan Brand revealed its latest shoe in thrilling fashion today, bringing the NBA’s buzziest baller (Zion Williamson) and two WNBA stars, Asia Durr and Kia Nurse, to a court in Harlem, N.Y. And all of them were wearing the Air Jordan 34.

The label’s latest sneaker is technology-driven and was designed with goal of eliminating materials that aren’t needed for performance on the court.

“Work on this shoe began by collating feedback from the Air Jordan XXXIII,” Jordan Brand designer Tate Kuerbis said in a statement. “Athletes noted a desire to improve traction and reduce weight — that became our starting point. We focused on athletes who are playing above the rim and making them more explosive.”

On this silhouette, Jordan Brand will introduce the Jordan Eclipse Plate, which is made with two Pebax pieces and a forefoot Zoom Air unit. The tech was added for “optimal explosion off the foot.”

“The Eclipse Plate takes the inherent values of the propulsion Flight Plate, a technology that is well-loved by Jordan athletes, and helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight,” Kuerbis said in a statement. “We achieve this by thinking about the type of plate materials used and how we can harness the principle value of each element.”

The Air Jordan 34 also features the brand’s signature herringbone traction pattern and a stripped-down upper, made of only necessities for ballers who perform at a high level on the court. “One of the things I love about this shoe is that it doesn’t remind you of any Jordan from the past,” Kuerbis said in a statement. “But it does remind you of the purest form of a basketball shoe.”

Air Jordan 34 “Blue Void” CREDIT: Jordan Brand

And early feedback from the company’s megastar ambassadors has been positive.

“I want a shoe that is comfortable and stylish on and off the court. The [34] delivers on all of this and more,” Williamson said in a statement.

Nurse added, “I love the sleekness of the shoe. I love the new design element that we have with the Eclipse Plate. That’s something that hasn’t been done before. That’s what you expect from an Air Jordan.”

The Air Jordan 34 hits stores Sept. 25.

