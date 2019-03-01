This Air Jordan 3 Tinker Sneaker Draws Inspiration From a Classic Running Shoe

Last year, Jordan Brand celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 by reimagining the classic basketball silhouette with a Nike Swoosh branding on the sides, which was a concept by legendary designer Tinker Hatfield as part of his original design sketch from 1988.

Now, it looks like the Jordan 3 Tinker is hitting retailers once again, this time drawing inspiration from another Tinker-designed sneaker: the Nike Air Max 1. This latest iteration will feature a white leather-based upper that’s contrasted by university red suede accents on the mudguards sans the elephant print overlays sneaker fans are accustomed to seeing at the toe box and at the heel.

Unlike previous releases, this version appears to include interchangeable Swoosh logos on the midfoot. Other noteworthy details include the iconic Nike Air branding on the heel tab along with Hatfield’s signature embroidered on the inside of the tongue.

According to @J23app on Instagram, fans can expect the latest Air Jordan 3 Tinker to launch on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on March 30. Retail pricing has yet to be announced.

The Jordan 3 Tinker made its debut in February last year when Justin Timberlake debuted his “JTH” Jordan 3 collaboration onstage during his halftime performance at Super Bowl LII.

