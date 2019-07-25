The ‘Black Cement’ Air Jordan 3 Tinker Will Be Released This Weekend

The lateral side of the Nike Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement."

Celebrated Nike designer Tinker Hatfield’s Nike Air Max 1-inspired Air Jordan 3 Tinker sneaker was released in March, and now a follow-up has reimagined the shoe in a “Black Cement” colorway.

The new Air Jordan 3 Tinker stays true to the essence of the model with stealthy black suede and leather on the mid-cut upper. The signature elephant print is on the mudguard and heel counter, while Nike Air branding is featured on the heel tab. Reflective details cover the Swoosh branding. Gold accents are found on the eyelets as well as on Hatfield’s signature embroidered, behind the tongue. The upper sits atop a classic Jordan 3 midsole that incorporates Nike’s responsive Air cushioning technology at the heel.

Hatfield’s original version of the Air Jordan 3 in 1988 was supposed to feature the Nike Swoosh branding on the lateral side. It didn’t and subsequently became referred to as the Air Jordan 3 Tinker.

The Nike Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement."

The medial side of the Nike Air Jordan 3 Tinker “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Air Jordan 3 Tinker “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Jordan 3 Tinker “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Nike Air Jordan 3 Tinker “Black Cement.” CREDIT: Nike

The “Black Cement” Air Jordan 3 Tinker will arrive Saturday on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET with a retail price of $200.

