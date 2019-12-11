This New Air Jordan 3 Might Release for NBA All-Star Weekend 2020

A brand new colorway of the classic Air Jordan 3 sneaker is making its rounds online and that’s potentially linked to the NBA All-Star Weekend taking place in Chicago, which culminates with a big game on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

The latest Air Jordan 3 Retro iteration that’s executed with a red tumbled leather upper that’s complemented by the signature elephant print overlays on the toe and the heel. Adding a bit of contrast to the upper are gray accents on the ankle collar, tongue and sockliner as well as a black heel tab that features “Nike Air” branding. Capping off the look is a white-based midsole and a gray outsole.

Michael Jordan had an illustrious 13-year career while playing in the NBA as a member of the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s, so it’s only fitting his own brand is celebrating next year’s All-Star festivities in the Windy City with commemorative sneakers.

The latest Air Jordan 3 Retro is expected to release on Feb. 15, on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200, but official release information has yet to be announced by the brand.

Want more?

Jordan and Dior’s Buzzy New Collab Gives a Luxe Twist to an Iconic Sneaker

Sneakersnstuff Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Its First Store With a New Air Jordan Collaboration

These New Nike Training Sneakers Are Designed Specifically for Fitness Classes