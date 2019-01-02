This Classic Air Jordan 19 Gets a Futuristic Twist and Carmelo Anthony Branding

While NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony may not be receiving signature sneakers from Jordan Brand anymore, this upcoming return of the Air Jordan 19 Retro will arrive with “Melo” branding.

A nod to the classic kicks worn by the baller during his first NBA All-Star Weekend 15 years ago, releasing over the weekend is the classic “Flint Grey” Air Jordan 19 featuring the “Melo” logo on the insole.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 19 Retro Melo “Flint Grey.” CREDIT: Nike

The silhouette draws inspiration from poisonous African snakes and was touted as the lightest and most flexible Air Jordan design at the time of its original release in 2004. The futuristic design features a predominantely white colorway with a metallic silver shroud known as the Tech Flex upper that’s surrounded by shiny patent leather and chrome detailing. The model boasts Zoom Air cushioning technology at the heel for maximum comfort.

The top view of the Air Jordan 19 Retro Melo “Flint Grey.” CREDIT: Nike

During the 2003-04 Rookie-Sophomore game, Anthony put up 17 points, three rebounds and five assists for his first experience at the All-Star Weekend. Following a report from ESPN in 2017, the longtime brand ambassador ended his performance line with the Melo M13 style. Anthony has received a steady stream of Air Jordan retro releases including the return of the “Melo” Air Jordan 2 last year.

The “Flint Grey” Air Jordan 19 Retro Melo will release on Saturday for $225 on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Earlier this season, Anthony joined the Houston Rockets, playing 10 games with the team before it parted ways with the 15-year vet.

