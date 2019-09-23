The Classic Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’ Is Reportedly Returning Next Year

It has been nearly 10 years since Jordan Brand has released the “Flint” Air Jordan 13, but according to reports, fans won’t need to wait much longer to get their hands on the coveted sneakers.

The leaked information comes courtesy of @zSneakerheadz, Sneaker Files and @mr_unloved1s, revealing that the shoe is rumored to return sometime next spring for $190.

The silhouette itself is inspired by a panther, featuring an unconventional holographic eye stitched onto the ankle collar and an outsole resembling the paw of the cat. The AJ XIII also implemented a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air in the midsole to give players the agility of a cat. Similar to the version that originally released in ’97, the upcoming pair will feature a navy mesh panel that’s paired with a white toe box and gray suede on the heel. Additional details include reflective 3M hits throughout the blue upper.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to officially confirm the return of the “Flint” Air Jordan 13. Sizes of the 2010 release are currently reselling on StockX for over $300.

