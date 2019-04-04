A New ‘Island Nights’ Air Jordan 13 Is Rumored to Release Later This Year

Earlier this week, Jordan Brand officially announced its massive summer lineup that’s slated to include a selection of signature Air Jordan retro models throughout the next few months, but as expected, the releases won’t end there.

According to sneakerhead-favorite Instagram accounts @soleheatonfeet and @zsneakerheadz, a never-before-seen “Island Nights” colorway of the Jordan 13 is rumored to drop in November. Though no official images have released, the kicks are expected to feature a black-based upper with striking island green accents on the heel, mudguard and midsole.

This latest rendition will replace the previous rumors of a UNC-inspired makeup now donning teal accents throughout the shoe rather than light blue.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to officially confirm the release of the “Island Nights” Air Jordan 13, but according to the post, the upcoming sneaker is rumored to drop on Nov. 16 for a retail price of $190.

