Jordan Brand Has Turned the Classic ‘Cool Grey’ Jordan 11 Into a Golf Shoe

Jordan Brand is bringing an iconic court design to the golf course with the upcoming Air Jordan 11 Low Golf “Cool Grey,” releasing this week.

This style first debuted in 2001 and is one of the most popular retro iterations of the model. The shoe’s upper is executed with a dark grey premium leather upper along with a shiny patent leather mudguard wrapping around the toe box to the heel. Where this variation differs from the on-court style is the white soft foam midsole and the translucent outsole that incorporates a studded cleat setup featuring 7 removable Champ PiviX golf spikes for multidirectional grip to play at your best on the course. An official look can be seen below.

This Air Jordan 11 Low Golf “Cool Grey” is releasing this Friday on Nike.com and at select Nike stockists for a retail price of $220. Fans should make sure to sign in to their NikePlus account for a chance to buy this product the moment it is released.

This isn’t the only version of the popular Air Jordan 11 dropping this holiday season. Last week, Jordan Brand announced the Dec. 14 return of the model’s timeless “Bred” colorway in full family sizing. Michael Jordan debuted the style in the 1990s during the NBA Playoffs.

