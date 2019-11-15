Jordan Brand Is Bringing Back a Classic Air Jordan 11 Sneaker For the Holidays

Throughout the years, Jordan Brand has released a version of the Air Jordan 11 during the holiday season, and this year will be no different.

The Air Jordan 11 “Bred” was originally recognized as the colorway Michael Jordan wore for the NBA Playoffs back in 1996. The colorway helped MJ capture an NBA championship in the mid-’90s and began the quest of his second three-peat. Fittingly, it will release again this year for the first time since 2012 to mark the 10th anniversary of Jordan Brand’s annual holiday celebration of the coveted sneaker.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Bred.” CREDIT: Nike

The model features a black-based mesh upper that’s paired with a premium patent leather overlay for an added touch of luxury. Additional details include a red Jumpman logo by the ankle collar as well as the traditional 23 branding embroidered on the heel counter. Completing the look is a foam white midsole as well as a red rubber outsole. Returning in true original fashion, the shoe will be available with extended sizing and OG detailing including the shoe’s original box from the ’90s.

Prior to its official announcement yesterday, the brand held a surprise pre-release of the shoes exclusively on the SNKRS app that sold out within minutes. Fans that missed out will have another chance at copping the kicks when it releases on Dec. 14 on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $220 in men’s sizing.

