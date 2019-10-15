This Classic Air Jordan 10 Sneaker Is Hitting Shelves for the First Time In Over 20 Years

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 10 Retro "Seattle."

The original Air Jordan 10 is returning to retailers for the first time in over 20 years in a new iteration this weekend.

Known as the “Seattle” colorway, the palette draws inspiration from the former NBA team Seattle SuperSonics, which relocated in 2008 to Oklahoma City and now plays as the Oklahoma City Thunder. Still, Jordan Brand is commemorating the storied franchise and its city by bringing back the Air Jordan 10 “Seattle” in its original glory.

The shoe is executed in a simple white-based leather upper that’s contrasted by a black tongue, ankle collar and midsole. Green accents on the sockliner with a touch of yellow on the outsole’s Jumpman branding complete the look.

The Air Jordan 10 Retro “Seattle.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Seattle.” CREDIT: Nike

The shoes are a part of the model’s original “City Series” of colorways that includes last year’s return of the “Orlando” makeup, as well as iterations representing the Chicago Bulls, the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings.

The Air Jordan 10 Retro “Seattle” will release Saturday on Nike’s SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190.

The top view of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Seattle.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Seattle.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Seattle.” CREDIT: Nike

