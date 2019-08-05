The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Satin Black Toe."

The classic “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 High will soon receive a fresh satin makeover that’s dropping exclusively for women.

Debuted at the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game by New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse — who recently signed to Jordan Brand — this forthcoming “Satin Black Toe” release dons the beloved color blocking of the original men’s version with the a white-based premium leather upper and black overlays on the mudguard, eye stay and collar. Instead of leather, the red heel counter is replaced with soft satin panels featuring the brand’s Wings logo. Nike Air branding is seen on the tongue tag and printed onto the insole. Capping off the look is a white midsole and a red outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Satin Black Toe.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Satin Black Toe.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Satin Black Toe.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Satin Black Toe.” CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Satin Black Toe.” CREDIT: Nike

Jordan Brand has not confirmed the release info surrounding the women’s exclusive “Satin Black Toe” Air Jordan 1, but rumor has it that the shoes will arrive on Aug. 17 for a retail price of $160.

Check out the video below to see the celebrity highlights from the FN Achievement Awards.

Want more?

Travis Scott’s Next Air Jordan Collaboration Gets a Rumored Release Date

Here’s a Closer Look at the Rare Fragment x Air Jordan Sample Courtesy of GOAT

This Rare Air Jordan 1 Was Given Out to Members of Jordan Brand’s Design Studio Team