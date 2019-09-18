The Highly-Anticipated Air Jordan 1 ‘Shattered Backboard 3.0’ Gets a Better Look

Jordan Brand is gearing up for its fourth “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 drop next month and ahead of its highly anticipated release, Flight Club has shared a better look at the upcoming sneaker.

The “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 is one of the most popular non-original color schemes that references the uniform that Michael Jordan wore during a Nike basketball exhibition game that took place in Italy in 1985, where he attempted a dunk and broke the backboard causing the glass to shatter. This latest rendition gives the shoe a slight sheen with a premium patent leather upper dressed in its orange and black color scheme. Completing the look is a cream-colored midsole and rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shattered Backboard 3.0” is slated to release on Oct. 26 on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $160. Like past launches, expect the pair to sell out quickly. Fans who are interested in getting their pair early, the limited edition shoe in men’s sizes 8 to 9 are currently available on Flight Club with prices going for over $1,000.

A front view of the Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard 3.0.” CREDIT: Flight Club

A back view of the Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard 3.0.” CREDIT: Flight Club

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard 3.0.” CREDIT: Flight Club

Want more?

Travis Scott Models Unreleased Nike Air Force 1s Inspired by This Classic Nike Basketball Shoe

WNBA Star Sue Bird’s Buzzy Nike Sneaker Is Actually Being Released to the Public

Nike CEO Mark Parker on the Decision to Pull the Controversial ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ Sneakers

Watch on FN